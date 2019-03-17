|
|
David Lee
March 6, 1949 - March 1, 2019
Auburn, CA
David George Lee was born in Hayward, CA on March 06, 1949 to Palmer Lee and Lena M. Oliveira Lee and passed away in Auburn, California, on March 01, 2019.
David is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his son Ron, granddaughter Megan Lee, sister Lynnette Johnson, nieces Kimberly and Diandra Johnson, and companion Pat Pelz. David is a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged he became a NDT technician for ConAm and PG&E where he eventually retired from.
Private services will be held at Lassila Funeral Chapel in Auburn, CA on Thursday, March 21, 2019
Graveside service will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Jude or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019