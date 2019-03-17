East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
LASSILA FUNERAL CHAPEL - Auburn
551 Grass Valley Highway
Auburn, CA 95603
(530) 885-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Lee Obituary
David Lee
March 6, 1949 - March 1, 2019
Auburn, CA
David George Lee was born in Hayward, CA on March 06, 1949 to Palmer Lee and Lena M. Oliveira Lee and passed away in Auburn, California, on March 01, 2019.
David is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his son Ron, granddaughter Megan Lee, sister Lynnette Johnson, nieces Kimberly and Diandra Johnson, and companion Pat Pelz. David is a veteran of the US Army and served during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged he became a NDT technician for ConAm and PG&E where he eventually retired from.
Private services will be held at Lassila Funeral Chapel in Auburn, CA on Thursday, March 21, 2019
Graveside service will follow at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Jude or a .
Lassila Funeral Chapel
530-885-6271



View the online memorial for David Lee
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now