David Lee CuevasJuly 8, 1933 - November 11, 2020Resident of Richmond, CADavid Lee Cuevas was born July 8, 1933 in Richmond, CA. David was one of four children to the proud parents Ralph and Helen Cuevas.David worked with Chevron Refinery in Richmond for more than 40 years. He met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Cuevas. The two raised their family of four in Pinole, CA.David was a devoted member of the Worldwide Church of God. In his spare time he liked playing golf and taking walks, some of his favorite locations were the Pinole Shores and Refugio Valley Park. He held a pilot's license for small single-engine planes. David was a man with a great sense of humor and a kind heart.David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen; parents, Ralph and Helen; sister, Dolores Hertzberg and brother, Edward Cuevas. He is fondly remembered by his children, Gary Cuevas (wife, Gail), Mark Cuevas (wife, Julie), Laura Baker and Sharon Cuevas; brother, Thomas Cuevas; grandchildren, Valerie and Vanessa, Megan and Logan and one great-grandchild, Kairi.For additional information, please contact Gary Cuevas at gcuevas@comcast.net.