Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Sequoias Portola Valley in Hansen Hall
David Louis Estrich


1934 - 2019
David Louis Estrich Obituary
David Louis Estrich
March 3, 1934 - August 27, 2019
Portola Valley
David was born to Christian Louis and Lela Estrich in Fort Wayne, IN. His academic mind coupled with remarkable stamina and passion landed him a practice in Oakland where he specialized in Diabetes. He saved countless lives in his long and respected practice. He met the love of his life Nancy Richards and they married in 1956. Together they raised three children indulging them in love, security and adventure. He led an extraordinary life sharing his talents with family, friends and the medical community. His love, passion for learning and unquenchable enthusiasm will be missed.
David was preceded in death by his wife Nancy with whom he shared 47 years of adventures, Janna, wife of 10 years, brother Billy Estrich and sister Marilyn Fritts. He is survived by his children, Anna Wendorf, (Michael), Chris Estrich, Mary Jansen, (Scott) and his sister Judy Fredine, (Harold) as well as four grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held on October 5th at 2:00 at The Sequoias Portola Valley in Hansen Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the American Diabetes Association.


View the online memorial for David Louis Estrich
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
