David M. Botta
August 10, 1943 - Nov. 14, 2019
Resident of Crockett
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father David Botta. David was a proud life time resident of Crockett. He was a 1961 graduate of John Swett H.S. and was enthusiastically involved in all class reunions. He went on to earn his teaching credential from S.F. State in 1965. David touched many lives during his 40 years at Ellerhorst Elementary in Pinole. He took great joy when encountering former students and parents.
David was a devoted member and leader of the Italian Catholic Federation for most of his life and will be dearly missed by all. David had a smile for everyone and believed that there were no strangers in life, only friends he hadn't met yet.
He was preceded in death by his parents Josephine and Morris Botta, brother Richard Botta, and nephews Kenny and Stephen Botta; as well as his inlaws: James and Florence Keys. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Botta of 53 years; son Douglas Botta, daughter Nancy Carlos (Kris), sister-in-law Barbara Botta, brother-in-law Mike Keys (Wendy) and brother Walter Botta, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11:00am at St. Rose in Crockett. A reception to follow at the Crockett Community Center.
The family requests donations to Hospice of the East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill, 94523 or Cooley's Anemia c/o ICF Office, 8393 Capwell Dr. Ste. 110, Oakland, 94621.
Published in East Bay Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019