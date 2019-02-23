Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
VFW Antioch
David Madrigal


David Madrigal
April 17, 1927 - Feb. 21, 2019
Antioch
David passed away in his home peacefully, surrounded by family on Feb. 21, 2019. David was a WWII veteran and retired millwright of U.S. Steel in Pittsburg for 42 years. He is survived by his wife Liz, of 68 years, 3 daughters Cea, Marcia, Carolyn, and their families. He also leaves behind 3 brothers and a sister. He was preceded by his 2 sons David and Danny. Friends and family are invited to attend his celebration of life, on April 14th 11:00-2:00 at the VFW Antioch


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019
