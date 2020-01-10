|
|
David Mynderse Van Hoesen
May 12, 1931 - December 23, 2019
Resident of Orinda
Dave Van Hoesen passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 following a hemorrhagic stroke. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him and remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit.
He is survived by Kay, his loving wife of 64 years; his four children, Katrina (Blair) Presti, Derek (Shelley) Van Hoesen, Karen Beth Van Hoesen and Ted (Kim) Van Hoesen; and his 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren, who will miss his unconditional love, signature Cheetos & Popcorn Pizza and vacations with the entire crew of twenty two. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Mary Jo Hossfeld and Karen (Dick) Olson, as well as many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and his favorite country western singer, Willie Nelson. Preceding Dave were his parents Mynderse and Josephine Van Hoesen, brother-in-law George Hossfeld, and close cousins Beth Van Hoesen (Mark Adams) and David (Pat) Wiltsie.
Dave was born on May 12, 1931 in Boise Idaho. He spent his first two years on the family apple orchard in Mesa, Idaho, and the remainder of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dave attended Amherst College where he was a proud brother of the DKE fraternity and a competitive diver on the swim team. Tempted by the offer of a warm winter coat, Dave joined the Marine Corps reserves during his sophomore year and was consequently called to serve during the Korean War. He returned to Amherst 18 months later to complete his studies. Dave met his wife-to-be, Kay Gaskins, on a student ship en-route to Europe the summer before his senior year. Fortunately for him, Kay was a student at nearby Mount Holyoke College. They dated for a year and were married shortly after he graduated in 1955.
Dave graduated from Stanford Law School in 1958 and subsequently joined the San Francisco law firm of Thelen, Marrin, Johnson & Bridges. He went on to become a partner in several small law firms, where he specialized in construction litigation for the remainder of his career. Dave was a longtime member of the Commonwealth Club, presiding as quarterly chairman in 1978. He served as a class agent and president of the Amherst Association of Northern California for several years, and as an affiliate member of the Associated General Contractors of California.
A lawyer by trade, Dave was a builder at heart. He loved to build things: the family cabin, home additions, chicken coops, play forts and everything in between. For his family, he built traditions that made their gatherings memorable: celebratory pig roasts, Dungeness crab feeds, the call for family announcements, and a glass raised to toast just about everything. Most importantly, Dave built relationships. He relished time spent with family and friends both in the Orinda community where he and Kay lived for the past 60 years and across the country. He had many wonderful, longtime friends. Whether he was hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling, scuba diving, bowling or playing softball, it was the people he did these with that mattered most.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31, at 2:00 pm at the Lafayette Veterans Memorial Building, 3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Dave to Lamorinda Adult Respite Center, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA 94563 (www.lamorindarespite.org), or to Amherst College (www.amherst.edu).
View the online memorial for David Mynderse Van Hoesen
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020