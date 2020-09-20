David NolanNov. 15, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2020Resident of Oakland, CADavid "Dave" Dundon Nolan, 82, a life-long resident of Oakland, passed away on September 7, 2020 in a Castro Valley care facility. One of Dave's great sources of pride was that he resided most of his life in the same 94618 Oakland zip code.Dave was born on November 15, 1937 and grew up in the Parish of St. Leo's. He attended St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, St. Joseph's College in Los Altos and most significantly, the University of California-Berkley. He counted as his lifelong friends the members of the Sigma Phi Fraternity at Cal. He considered the "Big Game" one of the high points of the year, when David often served as chef for the reunion party.One of Dave's first jobs was as a summer youth leader under City Parks Director Edwin Meese III. He also served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Such experiences lead him to a career of working for himself as attorney and real estate investor.David was an avid sailor and world traveler. He was a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club, where he served as Port Captain for many years. He was a volunteer with the St. Vincent De Paul Society and other Catholic organizations.He is survived by his brother Webster of Honolulu, Hawaii; sister Nancy Wunsche of Spring, Texas; and long-time friend and companion Elizabeth Furlong. Plans for a memorial have been postponed.