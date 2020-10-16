David Paul KrugJanuary 9, 1940 - October 6, 2020Resident of Hayward, CADave passed away peacefully after a short battle with colon cancer.He was one of 6 sons born to Anne and Bill Krug in Miami, FL.Dave graduated from Florida State University with a degree in music education and taught in Cuthbert, Georgia for 2 years before moving to California.He was a consummate musician whose motto was "Music Is Life". Dave taught instrumental music in the Hayward Unified School District for over 30 years. In addition to teaching he sang in the Oakland Symphony Chorus for many years and in the San Francisco Chamber Choir until his death. He was the life of a party and could play any tune requested if there was a handy piano. His twinkling blue eyes and ready smile made him loved by all who knew him. His life was an adventure filled with travels around the world that were beautifully photographed, many happy hours spent in his extensive garden, and researching wines from around the world.He is survived by his loving partner, Judy Harrison, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers you may send a donation in Dave's memory to Scholarships, Inc., 22100 Princeton St., Hayward, CA 94541; San Francisco Bay Area Chamber Choir, P.O. Box 19226, Oakland, CA 94619; or the Friends of the Hayward Library, P.O. Box 642, Hayward, CA 94543.