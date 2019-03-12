David Paul Luther

January 20, 1963 ~ March 6, 2019

Resident of Antioch

David Paul Luther passed from this life on March 6, 2019, from a workplace accident. David was born January 20, 1963, in Antioch, California, to Raymond and Juanita Luther. David attended Antioch schools - Sutter Elementary, Park Junior High and Antioch High School, graduating in 1981.

As a youth, David loved skateboarding, riding BMX bicycles, fishing and attending races at the Antioch Speedway. As a teenager, David loved cars and took up golf. He had a Monte Carlo he enjoyed driving in the 1980s but his most recent love was his 2017 orange Dodge Charger Daytona with a 392 Hemi - oh yeah, it's got a Hemi. David named his car "Baby" and loved to cruise to church in it on Sundays.

David loved sports, his favorite teams being the Oakland A's, the Golden State Warriors and the Oakland Raiders, and he loved watching college football. David had season tickets to the Raiders one year and loved watching the games from the club member area with his brother-in-law, Steve.

David wasn't a big eater when he was young, though he loved spaghetti and tacos, but as an adult, there wasn't a hot sauce found that was hot enough for David! Even his favorite spice, "Jamaica Me Crazy", wasn't hot enough. David loved putting pepper on his food. He would take the top off the pepper shaker and sprinkle pepper on his mashed potatoes until the pile of mashed potatoes was covered. David's mom would just shake her head.

David was a Laborer Inspector at Sims Metal Management in Richmond. He loved his job and his co-workers. David worked at Sims for 15 years and truly enjoyed watching "Survivor" and participating in the Survivor pool with his co-workers, even getting his mom into the pool. David and his mom won a couple of times!

David had a strong faith in Jesus. He attended First Missionary Baptist Church where he was Head Usher, helped drive the church bus and would even arrive early to start the coffee before the other members arrived. He loved the Lord and served faithfully.

David loved his family and was his mother's caretaker after her stroke in 1998. He lived with his mother in the same house where he'd lived since age 1 and loved his long time neighbors, Tom and Debbie Redding, across the street. He will be sorely missed by his friend, Bridget, the Reddings' pug whom he called his "belly dog" for the belly rubs he loved giving her.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Hilda Luther and Fred and Helen Wilson; his father, Raymond Luther; and his brother, John Luther, as well as numerous other friends and relatives. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Luther; his sisters Jeannette (Steve) Adams, Phyllis (Jerry) Hobson and Frances (Ken) Pratt; his stepmother, Nancy Luther; two nieces, a nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 13th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Higgins Chapel, 1310 A Street in Antioch and services will be Thursday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m., also at Higgins, with a reception following at First Missionary Baptist Church, 640 E. Tregallas Road, Antioch. David will be laid to rest at a later date in a private family ceremony at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.

In lieu of flowers, David wanted donations to be made in his name to ARF (Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation) - www.arflife.org, and Antioch Animal Services, antiochca.gov.





