David Paul Matheson
1944 - 2020
David Paul Matheson
April 11, 1944 - November 12, 2020
Resident of Martinez
David Paul Matheson passed away due to heart complications at John Muir Medical Center at the age of 76. David grew up in Oakland with his brothers Ron (Ellen), Ken (Barbara), and Harold (deceased), and graduated Oakland Technical High School (class of 1961; Go Bulldogs!). After graduation, David enjoyed the cultural revolution of the 60's and cemented a quiet and peaceful identity that would be his defining quality for the remainder of his life. David eventually settled into a position with the Oakland Tribune newspaper and married fellow Oakland native, Michele Patricia Fleming. Michele and David had two sons (Timothy and Daniel), and spent most of their middle years driving them to Boy Scout meetings, swim meets, and football games.
During retirement, David was accompanied by his faithful dog, Jason, and spent his time thoroughly indulging in a life-long obsession with science fiction and fantasy literature. David especially enjoyed visiting his sons and their partners (Erin Habecker and Ashleigh Crocker-Matheson) to watch his grandchildren, Ellie and Danny. David was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, husband, grandfather, and human being. His acceptance and love for all people is an inspiration, and his family will forever endeavor to emulate this tranquility and honor his memory.
Due to the pandemic, memorial services have been postponed until 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alameda County Community Food Bank (accfb.org) or the East Bay SPCA (eastbayspca.org).


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
