David Paul Ponti
July 26, 1968 - August 25, 2019
El Cerrito
David Ponti passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his strong spirit and positive outlook on life.
David grew up in Crockett and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Vallejo and UC Davis. He worked in various sales positions throughout his professional career, including most recently at Curtis Blue Line, and was a proud volunteer with the El Cerrito Police Department. David was also a lifetime Oakland A's fan and season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed the camaraderie of attending games with friends, and even threw out the first pitch at a game during the A's 2018 season.
David is survived by his mother, Franca, his aunts, uncle, cousins and numerous friends.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo and a funeral service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 555 3rd Ave., Crockett. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, Attn: Jessica Arechiga, 1025 Atlantic Ave., Ste. 100, Alameda, CA 94501.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019