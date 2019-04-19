David Reuben Iventosch

May 2, 1929 ~ April 16, 2019

Resident of Lafayette, California

David passed away April 16 at the age of 89, just a few weeks before his 90th birthday. He was born on May 12, 1929 in Berkeley to Dora and Samuel Iventosch.

David was a star athlete and class president at Berkeley High School and attended UC Berkeley. He married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Kirkwood, and opened Freeway Variety, a retail store in Montclair that became a fixture in that community. David had a huge passion for music and the arts.

David was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dolores, and is succeeded by his four children, Shira, Kirk, Leonard and Lori, thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services are scheduled for Monday, April 22 at Home of Eternity Cemetery in Oakland at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers's Association, Hospice of the East Bay, or the Jewish Film Festival.





