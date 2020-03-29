Home

David Smart


1930 - 2020
David Smart
May 20, 1930 - March 24, 2020
Orinda
David Cleveland Smart peacefully passed away at his home Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Galesburg, Il. David was the son of the late Melville and Marian (Cleveland) Smart.
David was a graduate of Hamline University, St. Paul, MN. He was employed in numerous sales positions. From 1992 – present he founded and managed Smart Security Solutions, Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mildred (Gablenz) Smart, daughters Debra (David) Clark, Sandra (Robert) Eldredge, son Kent (Lucille) Smart, grandchildren Christine (Patrick) Ives, Ashley Smart (Bryan Seybold), Brian Eldredge, Taylor (Sarabeth) Smart, Kelsey (Michael) Altavilla and great-grandson Maximilian Ives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
