David Stephen De Fields
1940 - 2020
David Stephen De Fields
October 14, 1940 - April 28, 2020
Resident of Spring Valley, CA
David was born in the Martinez Hospital to Pauline and George De Fields, and died at age 79 in his home in Spring Valley, San Diego County, of natural causes.
A graduate of the Martinez school system, he especially enjoyed his many friends at Alhambra H.S. where he was a Yell Leader & Sports Writer for the Torch Year Book. It was a credit to the Faculty that he decided to become a teacher. He graduated from Sacramento State College, earning a Teaching Credential and a Blue Key National Honor Fraternity membership. He was a Head Yell Leader and was a member of the Theta Chi campus fraternity.
Dave enjoyed teaching for several years in the Sacramento community, including at Arden Middle School. He enjoyed sailing his boat on Lake Folsom, lifeguarding, weight lifting, and collecting electric model trains.
Eventually moving to Laguna Beach he continued teaching Social Studies, Civics and English at schools in the Mission Viejo area. He loved the beaches and made many friends in the community. After his retirement, he moved to Spring Valley in the San Diego area to be nearer family.
Dave is survived by his brother, Ronald De Fields (Ann) and his beloved nephews, Steven De Fields (Sandra) and Derek De Fields (Rose) who live and work in the LA area.
At his request, Dave's ashes will be spread off favorite beach locations in San Diego and Laguna Beach.
No services will be held. For further information you may call Ron at (619) 461-5457 or radefields@gmail.com.


View the online memorial for David Stephen De Fields

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
