East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
3351 Contra Loma Blvd.
Antioch, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vizcay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David V. Vizcay


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David V. Vizcay Obituary
David V. Vizcay
Feb. 21, 1968 - Sept. 12, 2019
Resident of Antioch
David was born in San Francisco to Victorio and Patricia Vizcay. Survived and dearly loved by his wife Liliana and his sons Ian and Alex; mother Patricia; brother Thomas (Alejandra); and sister Mary (Oscar); nephew Gabriel, nieces Amaia and Laura; and his close family at the Tenderloin Police Station. Preceded in death by his father Victorio and sister Julie.
In 2009, David started his career with the San Francisco Police Department, where he was well respected by his peers and supervisors.
David loved working with wood, and we will be reminded of him in his many beautiful hand-crafted woodwork.
Memorial contributions may be made at Wells Fargo to the David V. Vizcay Memorial Fund 2312420470
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19th at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA 94509.


View the online memorial for David V. Vizcay
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
Download Now