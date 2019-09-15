|
|
David V. Vizcay
Feb. 21, 1968 - Sept. 12, 2019
Resident of Antioch
David was born in San Francisco to Victorio and Patricia Vizcay. Survived and dearly loved by his wife Liliana and his sons Ian and Alex; mother Patricia; brother Thomas (Alejandra); and sister Mary (Oscar); nephew Gabriel, nieces Amaia and Laura; and his close family at the Tenderloin Police Station. Preceded in death by his father Victorio and sister Julie.
In 2009, David started his career with the San Francisco Police Department, where he was well respected by his peers and supervisors.
David loved working with wood, and we will be reminded of him in his many beautiful hand-crafted woodwork.
Memorial contributions may be made at Wells Fargo to the David V. Vizcay Memorial Fund 2312420470
Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19th at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church, 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA 94509.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019