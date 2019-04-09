David Van Noy

1940 - 2019

Moraga

David Craik Van Noy, age 78, died on Sunday, April 7. He was born on August 10, 1940, to Dorothy Craik and James Guy Van Noy, Sr., in Oakland, California. He attended Crocker Highlands Elementary School, McChesney Junior High School, Oakland High School and graduated from San Jose State University.

On July 10, 1971, he married Christine Lucchesi. They raised two sons: James Allan and Joseph Giullio. David was preceded in death by his brother, James Van Noy, and nephew, Paul Van Noy. He is survived by his wife, Christine, sons, James and Joseph, daughter-in-law, Kristen Seed Van Noy, and four grandchildren, Jack, Julianna, Shelby and Jamesley. He is also survived by his brother, Allan Cameron Van Noy Sr., sisters-in-law Patricia Filson Van Noy and Donna Blauert Van Noy, and two nephews, John Hamilton and Allan Cameron Van Noy, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 pm, at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, A reception will immediately follow at the Cathedral of Christ the Light Event Center, 2121 Harrison Street, Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, David would want support of the Golden Gate Labrador Rescue Foundation. (GGLRR, 268 Bush Street, #4322, San Francisco, CA 94104).





