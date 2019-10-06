Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Stephens Catholic Church
1101 Keaveny Court
Walnut Creek, CA
David Vincent Loyd


1955 - 2019
David Vincent Loyd Obituary
David Vincent Loyd
April 8, 1955 ~ September 25, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
David Vincent Loyd passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 25, after a short illness. David was an avid Raiders and Oakland A's fan. He also enjoyed attending the AT&T golf tournament in Monterey for 37 years. He began as his dad's sidekick and eventually was a one time honorary marshal. He loved playing bocce ball and faithfully attended the Alive Program in Concord for many years. David loved 50s and 60s classic rock and he could tell you the name of any song from that era and the year it was recorded. David was special to all who knew him. He was a happy and loving person who had a smile that lit up the room. We feel blessed because God chose us to be David's family.
David is survived by his devoted mother Francine Loyd, his siblings Patty Holland (Wayne), Jim Loyd (Mia), Joann Freschi (Dominic), Mary Higby (Larry) and John Loyd. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. David was preceded in death by his father Donald Loyd and his nephew and caregiver Matthew Holland.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 10 AM at St Stephens Catholic Church, 1101 Keaveny Court, Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alive Program, 4071 Port Chicago Highway, #140, Concord, CA 94520.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
