|
|
David Wayne Lance
Resident of Concord
It is with great sadness that the family of David Wayne Lance announce his passing on Saturday, January 18, 2020. David was born on December 12,1968 in Alameda County, California, as the beloved son of Ronald and Kathryn Lance.
David will be remembered by his family and friends as a gentle, quiet presence, always ready to lend a helping hand, and attuned to people's needs. His superpower was showing up. He was constantly looking for ways to help others and was generous with his time and money. He was known for his thoughtful conversation and questions, and was incredibly loyal to family and friends.
David grew up in El Cerrito, California and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1987, where he played football. He received a BS from California State University-Sacramento in Business Administration, Management and Operations.
David had an entrepreneurial spirit and was an incredibly hard worker. He worked in many aspects of supply chain management, as a notary, as well as real estate. David loved the outdoors, and spent countless happy hours hiking, camping and skiing.
The greatest joy of his life was his wife Lorena and daughter Sabrina, both of whom he called "Love."
He is survived by his wife, Lorena Lance, his daughter Sabrina Alicia Lance and will be missed by a host of extended family, friends and co-workers.
A service for David will be held Friday, January 24th, at Ouimet Brothers Concord Funeral Chapel at 4125 Clayton Road, Concord, CA, with a viewing at 3 pm and service at 4 pm.
Memorials to David can be given as contributions to a 529 college scholarship fund for Sabrina. Go to https://go.fidelity.com/68rck to contribute.
View the online memorial for David Wayne Lance
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020