Dawn Marie Devine
Jun. 30, 1936 - Jan. 28, 2019
Clayton, CA
Born in Marlow, OK, to Pete and Dorothy Allen, Dawn attended Liberty Union High School in Brentwood, CA, and married Michael Devine. They shared 64 years of marriage, six children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Dawn loved the great outdoors, sports, travel, music, and literature. She was loving, generous, kind, and engaging.
Mike and their children, Judy, Denise, Mark, and Kelly, with others, will celebrate her life at Saint John's Parish at 5555 Clayton Rd, Clayton, on February 9, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. A donation may be made to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019