Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint John's Parish
5555 Clayton Rd
Clayton, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Marie Devine


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn Marie Devine Obituary
Dawn Marie Devine
Jun. 30, 1936 - Jan. 28, 2019
Clayton, CA
Born in Marlow, OK, to Pete and Dorothy Allen, Dawn attended Liberty Union High School in Brentwood, CA, and married Michael Devine. They shared 64 years of marriage, six children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Dawn loved the great outdoors, sports, travel, music, and literature. She was loving, generous, kind, and engaging.
Mike and their children, Judy, Denise, Mark, and Kelly, with others, will celebrate her life at Saint John's Parish at 5555 Clayton Rd, Clayton, on February 9, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. A donation may be made to the in lieu of flowers.


View the online memorial for Dawn Marie Devine
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.