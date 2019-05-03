Dayna Hutchins Taylor

Resident of Orinda, California

On April 29, 2019, beloved Dayna Hutchins Taylor passed away surrounded by her grown children and devoted husband.

She was born, October 8, 1933, in Ann Arbor, MI, the third child of Edythe Evelyn Hutchins and Preston Taft Hutchins. Her family moved when she was five years old, and she was raised in Berkeley, CA. Dayna graduated from UC Berkeley in 1955 and enjoyed many close friends in the Delta Gamma sorority. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas H. Taylor, on June 24, 1955.

Dayna's five children - Tom (Anne Marie), Mike (Michele), Charlie (Cecilia), Erin, and Laurie (Ken) blessed her with 19 beautiful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Dayna volunteered in her children's classrooms and was active with the Junior League of Oakland East Bay, Children's Hospital Lombardy Guild, Orinda Garden Club, Orinda Valley Garden Club, Heather Farms Rose Gardens, and Cal Shakespeare Will's Weeders.

She loved playing tennis and having lunch with close friends, vacationing at Lake Tahoe, tending her garden, arranging flowers, and gathering for nearly 60 years with "Play Group" couples. She especially loved spending time with her family, and we all deeply loved her as a passionate, gracious, and playful mother and grandmother known as Gra. She thrived in the arms of having a large and extended family.

A memorial service is planned at the Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 18 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Oncology Services at John Muir Health Foundation or Hospice of the East Bay.





