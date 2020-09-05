Deanne BondOct. 22, 1948 - Aug. 26, 2020Resident of Tucson, AZIt is with great sadness that the family of Deanne "Dede" Bond announce her passing on August 26, 2020 at age 71 in Tucson, AZ.She was born in Livermore, CA on October 22, 1948, daughter of the late Leon and Dorothy Dearborn. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Douglas Bond and their two children, Suzanne and Matthew. Dede also leaves behind her four siblings and their spouses, Laurie Holfman (Daryl); Joe Dearborn (Michele); Dave Dearborn (Debbie); Rose Helzer (Rick); and numerous nieces and nephews.A 1967 graduate of Granada High School, Dede was an avid fan of Bay Area sports teams, especially the Giants and 49ers.A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the Bond Family at P.O. Box 959, Ripon, CA 95366.