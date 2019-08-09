|
Lisa Deanne Carlson neé Pasquinelli
September 16, 1974 ~ June 26, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton, California
Lisa, a fifth generation Californian, was born in Castro Valley and raised in Livermore, California. She was the granddaughter of Louis Pasquinelli, owner of the old Bertola's Italian Restaurant in Oakland; a direct descendent of Andrew Raust, founder of William McConnell and Sons "The King's Jewelers"; and a great great grandniece of James T. Cruikshank who was co-discover of the Black Diamond coal vein in Contra Costa County, and whose son James R. Cruikshank was a co-owner of Cruikshank and Kolln Hardware Store in Pleasanton. She was a smart, loving, sensitive, confident and happy child, beautiful both inside and out. Everyone enjoyed her quirky sense of humor. She adored animals and always had a variety of pets. She rode her Arabian horse in horse shows and always came in first or second in her class. Lisa was known as "Mother Superior" by her friends because she always lent a kind ear to listen to other people's problems and did whatever she could to help. As an adult Lisa suffered mental illness but tried valiantly to fight through it and live the very best life she could. She truly loved her family with all her heart. Her life was mercilessly ended in a shocking act of domestic violence.
We now commend Lisa to the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, where she will know His love and attain peace and happiness at last. Lisa is survived by her daughter Brittany Lavinia Carlson of Pleasanton and Livermore, California; her loving mother Nancy Deanne Hargiss of Livermore, California; her father Vance Allen Pasquinelli of Antioch, California; her two uncles Gerald Draché Hargiss II and Gary Andrew Hargiss, both of Livermore, California; and many, many cousins of California and of Arkansas. She is predeceased by her grandmother Lavinia Pearl Hargiss, who loved Lisa with all her heart. May they be reunited in God's love. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many good souls who have reached out to them in their time of need. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Lisa to Shepherd's Gate, Tri-Valley Haven for Women, or NAMI Tri-Valley. No services will be held.Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Pasquinelli Carlson family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019