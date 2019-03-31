Deborah H. Finstrom

May 25, 1929 - March 14, 2019

Resident of Danville

Debbie passed away peacefully on March 14th at San Ramon Regional Medical Center. For several years she fought an ever-losing battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and was further complicated by pneumonia. Her husband, Don and her three children were all with her in her last hours.

She was born at Fabiola Hospital in Oakland, the second daughter of Dr. Charles and Dorothy Hall of Piedmont, CA. She is survived by her husband, Don of Danville and her three children, two sons, Douglas and David Finstrom of San Jose, CA and one daughter, Diane (Tom) Gorski of Fremont, CA. She was proceeded in death by a sister, Barbara Pineda of Piedmont, CA. She leaves two grandchildren, Johnathon (Alison) and Pamela, one great-grandchild, Calvin Gorski, two nieces, Debbie Hall and Kathy Pineda and one nephew, Charles Pineda.

Debbie graduated from Piedmont High School in 1947 and the University of California at Berkeley Class of 1951. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Debbie met Don in Hawaii in 1950 while she was summer schooling and Don was a Navy Officer on his way to Korea. After a year of courtship they were married at Piedmont Community Church on October 28, 1951. After traveling and moving for 31 years they returned to California in 1982 and settled at Blackhawk in Danville where she spent the remainder of her life. She and Don recently celebrated 67 years of marriage.

As a young teenager, Debbie loved horseback riding and ice skating. In her adult life she will always be remembered for her friendly smile, finding good in everyone she met and was always there to lend the helping hand. For her it was always family first. She enjoyed travel, gardening, movies, lunches with her many lady friends and golf, where in her later years she referred to it as her "Hit and Giggle" outing. Debbie was a long-standing member of the Delta Gamma Alumni Assoc., Assistance League of Diablo Valley, Community Presbyterian Church of Danville and Blackhawk Country Club.

At her wish, services will be private. Memorials in her honor may be sent to the Assistance League of Diablo Valley, 2711 Buena Vista Ave., Walnut Creek, CA 94597 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60611.





