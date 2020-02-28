|
|
Deborah Louise Adams Likos
Resident of Walnut Creek
Deborah Louise Adams Likos passed away on Friday, February 14 at the age of 62. Debbie was born on March 25, 1957 and was raised in Orinda, California. She graduated from Miramonte High School, and spent most of her adult life living in nearby Walnut Creek. Deb was an avid reader, a gourmet cook, and an animal lover. She enjoyed exploring the world through travel, and cherished time spent with her grandkids. She was marked by her service to others, a generous spirit, and a kind and grateful heart.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Watson Adams and Helen Zeidler Adams Dauphineé. She is survived by her partner of 15 years, Randy Hayes of Walnut Creek, California; her son, Philip Likos and his partner, Lacey Herschenhous, of Blue Lake, California; her daughter, Lindsey Taylor and her husband, Brian, of Lantana, Texas; her brother, Gary Adams and his wife, Birgitt, of Abu Dhabi, UAE; and her four grandchildren.
A memorial service for Deborah will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 2:00 at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel (1139 Saranap Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA 94595) followed by a reception at The Gardens at Heather Farm (1540 Marchbanks Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598).
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in honor of Deb to one of the organizations she supported: Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), Refuge for Women, or .
View the online memorial for Deborah Louise Adams Likos
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020