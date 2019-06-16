|
|
Deborah Nunn
9-27-1937 to 6-11-2019
San Lorenzo
Debbie Nunn passed away surrounded by her family after a short battle with kidney disease. Services will be held at the San Lorenzo Community Church on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Nunn. She is survived by her children Mary VanderHeiden, Betsy Nunn-Bellmer and Donna Jamie Fuller and grandchildren Brittany Bellmer-Lemings, Del Williams-Nunn and Sophia Fuller. Debbie was an active member for over 40 years in the Sweet Adelines and often times, she would sing herself to sleep. She will be deeply missed.
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019