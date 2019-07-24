Deborah Slotsky

Mar. 22, 1948 - Jul. 22, 2019

Orinda

Deborah Ann Slotsky (Preskill) passed away on July 22. Daughter of Leonard and Peggy, Deb was born in Chicago and raised in Highland Park, Il. Growing up she summered with her Grandparents Hyman and Doris Sukernek in Buffalo, NY. She also enjoyed seeing her Grandfather David Preskill and Grandmother Ida in Chicago.

A member of Desert Survivors, she also enjoyed hiking and travelling in Europe, India, Israel, and Hawaii. Summers were for camping where she always looked forward to waking up with the sun, cooking pancakes for her family on the Coleman gas griddle, and swimming in a nearby river or lake. She loved the quail, rabbits, doves, and hummingbirds who visited her garden full of vegetables, herbs, succulents, and flowering plants. She enjoyed watching movies at the local film festivals, and hosting her friends for Passover Seders, decorating the Sukkah with her latest finds from the Berkeley Bowl, and Pictionary.

Deb got her nursing degree from City College of San Francisco and attended Sonoma State University. She enjoyed serving the Bay Area as a nursing Quality Management Specialist. Also, she volunteered at Loaves and Fishes helping prepare food in Contra Costa County. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven, son Ezekiel, and sisters Elizabeth Gluck and Judith Kaplan. A memorial service for Deb will be held at Temple Isaiah and then Gan Shalom Cemetery on Thursday, July 22.

Sinai Memorial Chapel Chevra Kadisha





View the online memorial for Deborah Slotsky Published in East Bay Times on July 24, 2019