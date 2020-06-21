Deborah "Debbie" SpahnJune 13, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CA.Deborah "Debbie" Spahn resident of San Leandro, CA passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 63. Debbie will be remembered for her kind spirit, always looking out for others. She enjoyed spending time in nature and especially loved the beach. She cherished spending time with her family whom she adored. Debbie is survived by her loving husband James Spahn, her children Ian McGann and Devin Dulkie, her grandson Jack Dulkie, and her brother Mike Bingham and sister Terri Antener. She will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to have known her.