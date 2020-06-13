Debra Ann RodriguesMay 13, 1963 - May 24, 2020Resident of HaywardDebra Ann Rodrigues, AKA Debbie & Hubba 57 of Hayward, Ca passed away May 24, 2020. Her Journey began on May 13, 1963. She was born in Hayward, Ca to the parents of Gilbert & Eileen Rodrigues. She was one of seven siblings. Debbie met the love of her life Daniel Lewis in 1981. Together they built their life & had 3 children. Debbie is proceeded in the death by the love of her life Danny, two of her children Alicia & Daniel, her parents, and two brothers Frank & Daniel. As well as many other loved ones. Debbie was a devoted mother first and foremost to her daughter Aveena & son in law Troy. She treasured her daughter & son in law & grandchildren & embraced every moment with them and she loved her dogs, ChiChi & Rosie. She especially loved her role as "Grandma" Her grandchildren were the light of her life. They made her happy even on her bad days. She worked at San Joaquin General Hospital. Over the years her co-workers became her second family. Debbie loved her job dearly and her friends that turned into family. Debbie had a love for flowers & would pick fruit off random peoples trees LOL. She loved her bingo & of course can't forget her oldies she would cruise and jam to them oldies. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing & camping by the water. The greatest thing in her life was to be the best mother & fatherly figure to her daughter Aveena as she was all that. To raise her with great morals, with love in her heart, strong & courageous, most of all how to love and teach her how to be a mother. Debbie left a lasting legacy that radiates far beyond the sun, the moon and all the stars in the sky. Her light will continue to shine not only through her daughter & grandchildren but also through all the lives she has touched. Her light will continue to reflect off her daughter & grandchildren & the generations to come. Your presence is missed so much, life without you will never be the same. The love you gave will remain in all of us forever & always, until we meet again. Debbie is survived by her Daughter Aveena Lewis, son in law Troy, Three grandchildren: Maleena, Aleena & Troy Jr. Step Mother Maryanne, Sisters: Rosalie & Stacey, Brothers: John & Augustine. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins & close friends.A Celebration of Life will be held Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center at a later date.