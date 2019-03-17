Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Thomas


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Thomas Obituary
Debra Thomas
Oct 10, 1950 - Feb 14, 2019
Walnut Creek
Debra Woloveke Thomas Oct 10, 1950 – Feb 14, 2019 passed away at home after a short battle with cancer. Debra, known to those who were close to her as Debi, grew up in Pleasant Hill and was a long time resident of Walnut Creek.
Born to Eugene and Charlene Woloveke, Debi graduated from College Park High school and received her M.S. from UCSF in Nursing- serving contra costa county for most of her career in home healthcare.
Debi was passionate about being outdoors, photography, wellness and travel. She was a lifelong learner who was always researching and gathering information on her latest interest.
Debi was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her parents Eugene and Charlene, and her brother Dana. She is survived by her daughters Sara and Nicole, grandchildren Michaela and Zane, her partner Ken, as well as sister Sandra (husband Rex Randles), Nieces Alissa (husband Mike Grinenko) and Emily, and Nephews Tyler and Gregory.


View the online memorial for Debra Thomas
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.