Debra Thomas

Oct 10, 1950 - Feb 14, 2019

Walnut Creek

Debra Woloveke Thomas Oct 10, 1950 – Feb 14, 2019 passed away at home after a short battle with cancer. Debra, known to those who were close to her as Debi, grew up in Pleasant Hill and was a long time resident of Walnut Creek.

Born to Eugene and Charlene Woloveke, Debi graduated from College Park High school and received her M.S. from UCSF in Nursing- serving contra costa county for most of her career in home healthcare.

Debi was passionate about being outdoors, photography, wellness and travel. She was a lifelong learner who was always researching and gathering information on her latest interest.

Debi was preceded in death by her husband Mike, her parents Eugene and Charlene, and her brother Dana. She is survived by her daughters Sara and Nicole, grandchildren Michaela and Zane, her partner Ken, as well as sister Sandra (husband Rex Randles), Nieces Alissa (husband Mike Grinenko) and Emily, and Nephews Tyler and Gregory.





