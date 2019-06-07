Del Bain

May 22, 1937 - May 25, 2019

The family of Del Bain sadly lost its leader. Del passed away at home with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side. He bravely fought vascular dementia for the past three years at home with the help of his wife, Diana, and various wonderful caregivers

Del was a Realtor for more than 50 years. He was an agent, broker and manager-owner of a multi-office company in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1965 to 1980. He was involved in leadership, training and development programs for many years and was a contributing author to the RS Courses. At the local level, Del was a Life Member of the Million Dollar Club and was selected as REALTOR of the Year. He was also appointed to serve on the Mayor's Advisory Committee for Housing in the City of San Leandro. At the state level, Del served as Director for the California Association of Realtors for 14 years and chaired numerous education committees. At the national level, Del was a senior instructor, chaired Realtors National Marketing Institute Committees and was President of the Residential Sales Council in 1982, Financial Vice President of RNMI in 1986, and a RNMI Director. Internationally, he participated in the creation and delivery of programs in Australia, Canada, China, Puerto Rico, and South Africa. Del loved real estate and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with Realtors everywhere. He took great pride in his career.

Del also had a plan to travel the world with Diana. They had many adventures as he believed in always having something to look forward to whether places far flung or simply up at Lake Tahoe. He especially loved long cruises where he played ping pong to his heart's content and drank vodka tonics on the balcony. He loved games and country music – and could he dance! He played golf, tennis, and especially enjoyed card games and played Liars Dice like a pro. Ping Pong at the Bain or Clyma homes was highly competitive - he loved playing games with his family.

Del leaves behind his wife, Diana, daughter Terry Clyma (Jeff), son Rory Bain (Lisa), four grandsons Garin Clyma (Kim), Chase Clyma (fiancée Emily), Heath Bain, and Brooks Bain, step-grandchildren Ryan Clyma (Braidy), Roger Boulden (fiancée Moira), Rosie Boulden, and great grandchildren Levi Clyma and Kacee Clyma. He was a loving and well-loved man who will be very dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on June 15 at Bay Farm Community Church in Alameda. Donations in his memory can be made to the of Northern California or to a . Special thanks to caregivers from Tender Rose, Visiting Angels and the team at Ace Home Health & Hospice in Orinda.





View the online memorial for Del Bain Published in East Bay Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary