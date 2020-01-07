|
Delia (Dee) Elisa Penza
Mar 13, 1958 - Dec 28, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Delia (Dee) Elisa Penza passed away on December 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, she was 61 years old. Dee fought the cancer with everything she had while continuing to work, run a household and take care of her family. She was truly an amazing person.
Dee was born on March 13, 1958 in Pleasanton, California. She grew up in Livermore, California where she attended St Michael's Elementary School and Livermore High School. She valued the importance of education and put herself through college. She attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology at California State University, Hayward in 1982. She later went back to school and earned a Masters of Science degree in Cellular Physiology at California State University, Hayward in 1992. She worked at Alta Bates Hospital as a clinical laboratory scientist for seven years. From 1986-2003, she worked for Bayer Corporation as a research scientist and by 1999 had attained the level of Senior Research Scientist. Dee took a break from her clinical research work to raise her children but in no means did she ever slow down. She was very active at her children's school in the classroom as "room" mom, attended many field trips and volunteered at St Perpetua Elementary School utilizing her expertise by helping the science program as well as putting on the annual science fair. After her children were grown, she continued her work in the field of science where she worked as a clinical laboratory scientist at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California until her death.
Dee was a loving spouse to her husband, Vincent for 28 years. She was the proud mother of two children, Bradley and Isabella who she adored and were the love of her life.
Dee is predeceased by her parents, Eufelia and Leonardo Gutierrez. She is survived by her husband Vincent, her two children, Bradley and Isabella, and her 13 siblings: Olivia, Michael, Steven (Juanita), Gary (Janet), Ralph, Elena, Martin (Elaine), Rita (Ross), Daniel (Janice), David (Kate), John (Suzanne), Richard (Yvonne), Robert (Karen), the extended Penza family and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed by friends, colleagues and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Dee enjoyed running, hiking and was a voracious reader. Dee left a wonderful legacy for the entire family to remember and try to emulate. She is and will be deeply missed.
A Vigil service will be held on Thursday, January 9th between 6:00-8:00 PM and the Memorial Mass on Friday, January 10th at 11 AM both at St. Perpetua's Church in Lafayette, California.
In lieu of flowers, the Penza family encourages you to donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020