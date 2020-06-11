Delmar "Del" Ray WolfeSeptember 10, 1943 - May 31, 2020Resident of Clayton, CA.Del Wolfe died quietly at home in Clayton, surrounded by family and friends.Del was born and raised in Lodi California, and graduated Union High School. After graduation he served in the United States Army. Returning back to Civilian life in California.He was united in Marriage to Carol Sue Mansonen for 45 years. He and Carol settled in Clayton, California. They enjoyed many happy years boating, fishing and traveling. Carol proceeded him in death.He is a member of the Moose Concord California Lodge 567, and Past Governor of the Moose Lodge.For many years he was the Manager at Angels Yacht Sales, and Bethel Island Marine. Then outside sales representative at Lehmer's Concord Buick/GMC.He was Commodore of the driftwood Yacht club in Antioch, and their charity was "Make a Wish". The founder "Tommy Austin" flew out to meet him. Then Del took it upon himself to take "Make-A-Wish" videos to other organizations. He raised over a Million Dollars for Make A Wish Foundation. Del won many awards recognizing him for his dedication to Make-A-Wish Foundation.He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family, Fiancé Pamela Hansen and his dog Charlie. He was quite the practical Joker, and they enjoyed laughing, traveling and spending time in the garden.He is survived by his Brother-n-law Bob Mansonen, sister–n-law Bev Mansonen, and his Nieces Jamee Mansonen Neumann, Jackie Jordan and Jill Hodge.He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all that knew him.In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish foundation.Services will be announced at a later date.