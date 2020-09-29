Delone BaileyMarch 10, 1922 - September 25, 2020Resident of Alamo, CADelone (née Peterson) Bailey passed peacefully at home on Sept. 25, surrounded by loved ones, following a long illness.Delone was born in Hyrum, Utah and in 1943 married Wesley Bailey of Logan, Utah. They were married for 67 years at the time of his passing in 2010.To know Delone, was to love her. She lived a large life, and always made room for others at her table. All who knew her have lost a dear friend with her passing. She was always perfectly outfitted for any situation, and her flare for fashion never failed to impress. Whether you needed a tissue, a snack, a hug or a pep talk, she was ready to provide.Delone and Wes had a wonderful life together, and traveled the world, including the Americas, Europe, Africa, the South Pacific and Asia, but she was always happiest when with her family, so they often accompanied her on her amazing adventures. Family was always the most important thing to Delone, and she is loved and missed by a large, extended family.She is survived by her son Stephen Bailey and daughter-in-law Vicki Bailey, daughter Rebecca Dutton and son-in-law Craig Dutton, grandaughters Heather Bailey (John Strassburger), Laurel Bailey (Josh Aguayo), Holly Bailey (Justin Aguayo), Cami Dutton, Nicole O'Neil (Chris), and Whitney Stodtmeister (Ryan), and her nine great-grandchildren Isabel, Claire, Emmett and Owen O'Neil, Wesley Paul Strassburger, Truman, William and Michelle Stodtmeister, and Francisco Aguayo.The family would like to extend deepest thanks to Delone's caregivers, who made her last years so easy.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public service, but family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice of the East Bay, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the national Parkinson's Foundation.