1/1
Delone Bailey
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delone Bailey
March 10, 1922 - September 25, 2020
Resident of Alamo, CA
Delone (née Peterson) Bailey passed peacefully at home on Sept. 25, surrounded by loved ones, following a long illness.
Delone was born in Hyrum, Utah and in 1943 married Wesley Bailey of Logan, Utah. They were married for 67 years at the time of his passing in 2010.
To know Delone, was to love her. She lived a large life, and always made room for others at her table. All who knew her have lost a dear friend with her passing. She was always perfectly outfitted for any situation, and her flare for fashion never failed to impress. Whether you needed a tissue, a snack, a hug or a pep talk, she was ready to provide.
Delone and Wes had a wonderful life together, and traveled the world, including the Americas, Europe, Africa, the South Pacific and Asia, but she was always happiest when with her family, so they often accompanied her on her amazing adventures. Family was always the most important thing to Delone, and she is loved and missed by a large, extended family.
She is survived by her son Stephen Bailey and daughter-in-law Vicki Bailey, daughter Rebecca Dutton and son-in-law Craig Dutton, grandaughters Heather Bailey (John Strassburger), Laurel Bailey (Josh Aguayo), Holly Bailey (Justin Aguayo), Cami Dutton, Nicole O'Neil (Chris), and Whitney Stodtmeister (Ryan), and her nine great-grandchildren Isabel, Claire, Emmett and Owen O'Neil, Wesley Paul Strassburger, Truman, William and Michelle Stodtmeister, and Francisco Aguayo.
The family would like to extend deepest thanks to Delone's caregivers, who made her last years so easy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public service, but family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice of the East Bay, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the national Parkinson's Foundation.


View the online memorial for Delone Bailey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved