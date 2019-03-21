Delores M. Garcia

July 19, 1930 - March 18, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Delores Garcia returned to her Lord on March 18, 2019 after enduring over three years of crippling Lewy Body Dementia. She was born in Omaha, NE in 1930 to Bess Hunter. Her beloved mother, stepfather and much-missed sister, Dorothy Aiello, lived in Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi, Texas and parts of California before moving to Pittsburg in 1946 as part of the Camp Stoneman military operation. At Pittsburg High School, she and Jack Garcia fell in love, marrying after graduation, raising two children, Cedra and Peter, and proudly making Pittsburg their lifelong home.

As a young woman, Delores worked as an usherette at the California Theater and for an airlines at Camp Stoneman. For her family's sake, she worked 27 years at Kaiser's Delta Faire Clinic, where she diligently cared for her patients and coworkers, who became some of her closest friends. A woman of Christian faith and Catholic devotion, she taught catechism to hundreds of children at St. Peter Martyr Parish, tried to keep her own kids well-loved and behaved, and spoiled her grandchildren without hesitation. She was a good woman to have on your side.

Delores leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Jack Garcia, two children, daughter-in-law, Gloria and grand children, Brendinn, Nathan, Justin (Antonia), Noel (her shadow) and Joaquin. She took great joy in her great grandchildren, Morgan, Zoe, Mari, Joaquin, Hudson, and Freddi. She loved her best friend, Prudy Lujan; comadre, Connie Narez; "sister from another mother," Dora Collins and her many godchildren. She will be missed by her Garcia, Hare, and Rios family members. We believe that she has been joyfully reunited with her compadres, Hena, Celia, Al, and Angel - and her son-in-law Fred. Delores' family thanks her excellent caregivers, American Legacy Care Home - Lita, Gigi, and Candy.

Funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.





View the online memorial for Delores M. Garcia Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary