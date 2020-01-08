Home

Delta Beatriz Juarez


1924 - 2019
Delta Beatriz Juarez Obituary
Delta Beatriz Juarez
July 11, 1924 - Dec. 20, 2019
Resident of Hayward, CA
Delta Beatriz Juarez, age 95, passed away surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Merida, Yucatan, a daughter of the late Maria de Jesus Medina & Alvaro Palomo.
Preceded in death by her granddaughter Sara Avelina Juarez.
Survived by her children Sara Juarez, Jesus Juarez (Maria Elena), Rolando Juarez (Myra, Debby), Beti Juarez (David Alvarez), Nena Juarez (Joseph Ojeda), Suzi Pangelina (Thomas Jr), Guadalupe Lopez (Juan), her 18 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren.
Benito Juarez and Delta Juarez were the owners of La Piñata in Hayward, CA for 15 years from 1968-1983.
Her services will be held on 1/17/2020 at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center located at 1051 Harder Rd, Hayward, CA 94542, with a Visitation and Viewing from 11:00 am-12:00 pm and Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.


Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020
