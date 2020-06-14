Delva A. "Dev" BruceApril 28, 1924 - May 29, 2020Resident of Moraga, CA.Delva A. "Dev" Bruce passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She will be remembered for her compassionate, generous, and loving spirit. Dev was born on April 28, 1924 in San Bernardino, California the daughter of Frank and Esther Ashment. The youngest of 6 children, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister.Dev graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1942 where she met her future husband Warren Bruce. They married in 1943. Warren was a decorated B-24 bomber pilot flying missions over Germany during WWII. During that time Dev worked as a long-distance telephone operator connecting overseas service men and women with their families in the states. Their early years together were spent in Glendale, California. At that time, Dev took design classes at Pasadena City College and worked for Hannah Adams Interiors.Dev and Warren moved to Riverside, California where Warren opened his own architecture firm and they raised their two daughters. Dev was active in PTA, AAUW, and the AIA Women's Group supporting education and architectural design. She was a proud member of the DAR. When Warren retired they moved to Moraga, California enjoying family and cooler weather. Warren, the love of her life, passed away in 2005. They were married for 62 years.Dev then moved in with her older daughter and son-in-law in Berkeley, California enjoying cultural events in the area. In 2016 she returned to Southern California to be closer to her younger daughter and family. She moved into her own apartment in an independent living community, Valencia Terrace, in Corona, California. Later, requiring more physical assistance she transferred to an assisted living apartment within the same community. She was still reading the Wall Street Journal and enjoying lively conversations with her family before she passed away. She loved art, music, literature, and watching the waves at the beach. She personified a wonderful sense of style and elegance.Dev is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara (Rick) Dishnica and Jillana (Steve) Butler, former son-in-law, Steven Del Campo, granddaughters, Erica (Mike) Meeks and Caitlin (Samson) Collins, and one great-grandson, Madden, who lovingly called her Gigi.The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers at Valencia Terrace, Synergy Home Care, and the compassionate support of UniCare Hospice.A private family service will be held at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton, California on June 17, 2020. Mom, you will be dearly missed.