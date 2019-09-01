|
Demarest Morrow
Resident of Walnut Creek
Demarest (Demi) Bowers Morrow was born March 11, 1926 in Fargo, North Dakota, where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Fargo Central High School and attended North Dakota State University, completing her education at Lake Forest College in Illinois. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
After her marriage to James W. Morrow in 1948, they resided (mostly) in Illinois until moving to Danville, California in 1969. Following her husband's passing she moved to the Rossmoor Senior Community in Walnut Creek, California. Her summers were spent at Rose Lake near Frazee, Minnesota.
During her years in Deerfield, Illinois, Morrow served as President of the Newcomers Club and of the local branch of AAUW (a charter member), as well as on the Illinois State Division, and was honored with a scholarship grant in her name by the Deerfield branch. In addition, she served on the Board of the Highland Park Associates of the Chicago Art Institute, the Deerfield Safety Council, and the local PTA. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout leader. Morrow founded the Deerfield Volunteen program, and envisioned and carried out a book drive to assist Native American reservations in founding libraries. She volunteered to teach an art-supplement course in the public schools.
After her move to California, Morrow continued the work by teaching the course to volunteers in the East Bay area. She also served as Board President of Fern Lodge Nursing Home in Castro Valley, as a prison chaplain, and also as Board President of the local Committee for Prison Chaplains at the state and local level.
A life-long Christian Scientist, she belonged to various branch churches and served in many capacities, including Second Reader. She was active in the healing ministry as a Christian Science Practitioner since 1973.
While living at The Waterford in Rossmoor, Morrow kept active with various committees and activities including writing for the Waterford newsletter and coordinating the Fun and Games activities.
Morrow passed away on August 19 and is survived by her children Hilarie Morrow Kane (James E. Kane) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and James E. (Jed) Morrow (Michelle Little) of Walnut Creek, California as well as her grandchildren Jamey, Kieran, and Gareth Kane and Tim, Scott, and Amanda Burkhart.
Memorials may be sent to The North Dakota Historical Society or First Church of Christ, Scientist Danville, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019