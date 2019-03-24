Denis Marcoux

March 15, 1947 – March 18, 2019

Resident of East Bay

Denis left us suddenly on March 18, 2019. Born in Quebec City, Canada, he met his beloved wife Esther at the young age of 10, neighbors on the same street. His career gave him the opportunity to move his young family to Sydney, Australia—an experience that triggered a passion for travel and discovery.

Along the way, the family made the East Bay their home where two of his sons would set down roots and raise their families. After more travel and adventure, Denis and Esther would later return to California in 2018 to enjoy life near their grandchildren.

He was a lover of all things – a true "bon vivant" who never missed an opportunity to have a good time with friends and family.

Denis is survived by his wife Esther, his sons Christian, Francois (Leslie) and Louis-Pierre (Keelin), and grandchildren Sophia, Olivia, Gabrielle, Remy and Felix. He will live forever in our hearts.

Services will be held at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, CA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the ( ).





View the online memorial for Denis Marcoux Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary