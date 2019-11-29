|
|
Denis Willis
1947 ~ 2017
Resident of Walnut Creek, California
Denis was born in Oakland Ca, raised in Berkeley Ca. Denis was a natural athlete. He was 1 of only 3 individuals to achieve GOLD TRUNK status at Berkeley High School during the JFK Physical Challenge. Eschewing joining a Frat while at Chico State, he and his best friends organized their own Social Group. The Notorious Red Barn Boys. They gained Cult status after taking 1st place with their Coors Beer Float at the annual Pioneer Days Parade. Whoopee!! Denis's true passion were cars and speed! He opened his Autoshop DW Imports in 1993. Denis continued to offer knowledgeable service to his customers for over 25 years! Denis is survived by his son Andrew, brothers Greg and Mark, his sister Valerie Coddington. Please goggle legacy.com and sign the guestbook for Denis
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2019