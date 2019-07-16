East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
View Map
Denise "Deni" Faircloth


1959 - 2019
Denise "Deni" Faircloth Obituary
Denise "Deni" Faircloth
July 8, 1959~ July 6, 2019
Resident of Concord
Deni passed away at home surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with MS. She was born in Indiana and moved to Ca.at the age of 14. Deni was a long time employee at CCC Office of Education. She was part of the WorkAbility program that provided training and job placement for students with special needs. She was a sweet, caring, loyal and hardworking person with a love for arts, books & photography. Preceded in death by her parents, Carter and Betty Scharver. Survived by her wife Tammy Teaster, her brother Gregory Scharver and extended family and friends.
Services to be held at Higgins Chapel Antioch CA on Friday July 19, 2019 from 12pm ~ 3pm


Published in East Bay Times on July 16, 2019
