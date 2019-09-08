|
Denise Mary Peters
09/02/1950 - 09/04/2019
Resident of Alamo
Denise Mary Peters, 69, of Alamo, California left us on Tuesday, September 4, 2019. Denise graduated from Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York in 1967 and then attended Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School, graduating early and with Honors. She could type 140+ words per minute and was a skilled wordsmith. Denise was the Managing Editor and Lead Reporter for a local weekly Long Island newspaper, The Times-Beacon-Herald. Denise still stayed in contact with friends from grade school in Middle Village where she attended St. Margaret's School along with her five brothers. She moved out to California in 1996 where she married her beloved husband, C. Larry Peters on June 19, 1999. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Denise was an avid reader, an extraordinarily talented writer, a connoisseur of music, a fanatic pet protector and the most caring person you could ever meet. She was always thinking and worrying about others and never about herself. If you called her and needed help for any reason, she would drop everything she was doing to be there with you. Denise was a true angel. She never met a person who didn't become a devoted friend, whether she knew it or not. Her stories and enthusiasm were endless, and so were the laughs. Denise always found herself in the funniest of situations. Whether she was traveling around the country or traveling around the block, she would come back with the most unbelievable stories. Denise had a gift of making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. She had a heart as big as Texas. We have lost a Saint, and we have lost our friend. She is missed beyond words and will never be forgotten.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Francis McDonnell and Mary Collette McDonnell and her brother, James Charles McDonnell. She is survived by her loving husband, C. Larry Peters, 75, of Alamo, California, her son, Vincent Thomas Alfieri, 43, and his wife, Jordana of Hastings on Hudson, New York, her daughter, Maria Lynn Alfieri-Vongphakdy, 40, and her husband, Boualay of Danville, California, her brothers, John McDonnell, 58, and his wife, Patty of Lyndhurst, New York, Thomas McDonnell, 63, and his wife, Janice of Elmhurst, New York, Daniel McDonnell, 65, and his wife, Marcia of Tolland, Connecticut, Kevin McDonnell, 71, of Lakewood, Colorado and her Aunt, Katherine McCauley, 88, of St. James, New York. She is also survived by her sons, Marc Peters and his wife, Liz, Sean Peters and his wife, Julie, and Jonathan Peters, her grandchildren, Covin, Sage, Jordan, Peyton, Hayden, Allyson, Kelsey K, Connor, Cole, and Claire, dozens of cousins and scores of nieces and nephews from all over the country.
Friends are invited to visit at OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL, 3111 N. Main St. Walnut Creek on Monday 9/9/2019 from 5-8 PM and to attend funeral services on Tuesday 9/10/2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 655 Old Orchard Rd., Danville, CA 94526 at 10:30 AM with visitation for one hour before the funeral. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com. We love you Denise.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019