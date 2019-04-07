Denise Viera

Jan. 6, 1954 - Feb. 25,2019

Concord

Denise passed away unexpectedly at 65 years of age on February 25, 2019, at her home in Concord. Her parents, Richard G. and Wilma Beth (Kennerley) Viera both predeceased her.

She is survived by her two sisters, Norvaughn Thurston of Martinez, Sheila McKinnon (husband Dennis) of Concord and her brother, Raymon (Hank) Lamp of Sacramento and by her beloved nephews and nieces, Todd Thurston, Tiffany (Thurston) Perez, Tyson Lamp and Tori (Lamp) Padilla, as well as her 8 great-nephews and 7 great-nieces.

Denise worked in the banking industry most of her life, including 40+ years at Wells Fargo Bank, and in 1994, she was honored as Wells Fargo Employee of the Year. At the time of her death, she was still employed at Wells Fargo Plastics Division, Concord, as an operations processor.

In years past, she loved camping in her RV at Lake Comanche and was recently eagerly looking forward to retiring later this year to enjoy working on her house and yard and to spending more time with family, neighbors and friends.

Per her wishes, she has been cremated and no services will be held.





View the online memorial for Denise Viera Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary