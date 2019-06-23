Dennis Alan Reed

Oct 2, 1962-June 16, 2019

Resident of Concord

Dennis Alan Reed, a Concord Lowes and previously Eames Hardware employee died unexpectedly at the age of 56 of an apparent massive heart attack that was mercifully quick.

Dennis is predeceased by his Dad Ronald Eugene Reed, his Grandparents Ione and John Ellison, his Aunt Barbara Ellison Amar and his Great Grandmother Amy Taylor; all of whom doted on him as a child.

Dennis is survived by his brother Guy Reed (Kim Wheeler) and his nephews Jared (Jayme), Andrew, and Matthew; his sister Terry Reed Carroll, his niece Lindsay and nephews Kyle and Austin; his step-sister Julie Beck, his Mother Amy Ellison Proctor (Wayne), his uncles Gilbert Ellison and Edward Ellison; his cousins Denise, Renee and Deidre Ellison; Gary, Doug, Nancy, and Paul Ellison; Luann, David, and Janette Amar - all of whom love him very much.

Dennis is survived by his adorable wife Melanie Seton Smith and her very large family that embraced him as their own, and includes siblings Mary Tsang (CK),Walton (Gigi), Mimi Robarge (Larry), Austin (Mary), Melissa Summers (Aaron), Davidson (Patty), Stephen (Jane), Serra (Lauren), Lydia Konopka (Jim), and Emily Bruns; nieces and nephews Jason, Jennifer (Gabriel), Jonathan, Madison, Addilyn, Julie (Lauren), November, Carly, David (Caitlyn), Princeton, Lisa (Daniel), Hannah, Evan, Nicole, Natalie, Lauren, Simon, Solara, Jameson, Dylan, and Pierce.

Dennis loved to watch sports especially the SF 49ers, Raiders, SF Giants, and Warriors. He loved riding his motorcycle and back in the day driving his 1971 Charger. Many friends knew he loved Reese's PB Cups and a strong cup of coffee. Dennis is known for his signature black tank tops that he wore even in the winter. Dennis recently began playing bocce with his brother in law Steve's team in Martinez on Friday night with Melanie cheering him on. Dennis loved casinos and he and Melanie often took road trips to Northern California places where they could stop and gamble along the way. The best times were any time they were together holding hands.

"A man is what he thinks about all day long."

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday June 28,2019 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 2390 Grant Street, Concord, CA 94520 with a reception in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.





View the online memorial for Dennis Alan Reed Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary