Dennis Donahoe

October 24, 1936 – April 14, 2019

Resident of Concord

Dennis Rapheal Donahoe, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Anthony J. and Majorie (LaValle) Donahoe, the youngest of four children.

Dennis grew up in Des Moines and enjoyed summers on his cousins' farm in Winterset and Irish Settlement, Iowa. He met the love of his life, Theresa Ann Masel, at St. Peters Catholic Church. Dennis joined the United States Marine Corps upon graduation from Dowling High School, and was assigned to duties on board the USS Essex (CVA 9). Dennis married Theresa in 1956, even though he thought she was too young to be married to a Marine about to go overseas. By the time Stephanie arrived, Dennis was discharged from the Marine Corps and the family was established in Des Moines. The family grew with the arrival of John and Daniel.

Dennis joined Ortho Chemical in 1960 and worked for Ortho and subsequently Chevron for 38 years. His assignments took the family to Omaha, NE; Storm Lake, IA; and finally to the Bay Area in 1976. Dennis and Terry loved road rallies with their friends over the back roads of northern California. Upon retirement, he volunteered with the Contra Costa Sheriff's office and the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank. In his last years, Dennis was a devoted care giver to Terry.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Terry; his sister Sister Mary Majorie (Patricia) Donahoe of Dubuque, IA; children Stephanie Helm of Brewster, MA, John (Julene) Donahoe of Gilroy, CA, and Daniel (Monique) Donahoe of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Dennis Markam, Matthew Helm, Anne Donahoe, Megan Donahoe, Max Donahoe and Molly Donahoe.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd., Concord. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano; or Parkinson Network of Mt. Diablo.





