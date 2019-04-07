|
Dennis Earl Teeguarden
August 23, 1931 February 21, 2019
Resident of Richland, Washington
Dennis Earl Teeguarden, a long time resident of El Sobrante, passed peacefully at home in Richland, WA on February 21, 2019, at 88 yrs of age. He is survived by his lifetime love and wife Sally Annette Gleason, his sister Judith Ruth Moyle, his children Jason Teeguarden, Julie Pebworth, andJustin Teeguarden, and grandchildren Sagan, Soren, & Sebastian Teeguarden. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary Leon & Mary Dessa Teeguarden, & his brother Gordon Charles Teeguarden. A veterans memorial service will be held on May 4th, 2019, in Richland, WA. To sign the guestbook go to www.HillcrestMemorialCenter.com. His final resting place will be the Californai Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019