Dennis G. Mooney
Feb 14, 1960 - Jan 8, 2020
San Lorenzo
Dennis Gerard Mooney was a Valentine gift to his parents, Gerard and Janet on February 14, 1960. On January 8, 2020, he went home into the arms of Our Savior. He was 59 years old.
Dennis, a San Lorenzo native, was a nature and animal lover. Sharing his time between San Lorenzo and Pine Grove, Dennis enjoyed the natural setting and enjoyment of feeding the deer and other critters befriending him. His grammar and intermediate school years were at St. John's in San Lorenzo, where he also served as an altar boy. Dennis graduated from San Lorenzo High School in 1978 and was active in San Lorenzo Little League in his younger years.
Dennis chose a career in Sprinkler Fitting and worked as a member of Sprinkler Fitter, Local 483, San Francisco Bay Area where he made many lifetime friendships. Dennis enjoyed years of participating in softball, golfing and trips to Jackson Rancheria. A one time season ticket holder of the Oakland Raiders, he proudly wore their team shirts. The San Francisco Giants winning three World Series Championships was a dream come true for Dennis, who never missed a televised game.
Dennis is survived by his devoted mother, Janet and dear brother Michael, who were by his side comforting him to the end when the angels came and carried him away from his earthly suffering. He is also survived by his beloved aunts, Dorothy Caeton and Bernadette Harter; many loving cousins, extended family and cherished friends, especially Tim Mero and Tony Chrissen.
Visitation is 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. The vigil will begin at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Johns' Catholic Church, 264 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. Dennis will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020