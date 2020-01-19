|
Dennis J. Pappas
Sept 3, 1926 - Jan 12, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Dennis "Denny" John Pappas, a native and lifelong resident of Pittsburg, CA was called home to the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after passing away peacefully at home. He was 93.
Denny was born on September 3, 1926 in Pittsburg to George and Mary Pappas. He excelled in sports from a young age, especially football, and was an integral part of Pittsburg High School's 1944 squad that went undefeated and captured the league championship. More than five decades later, he was among the inaugural class of honorees in the Pittsburg High School Football Hall of Fame in 1995.
After graduating from high school in 1945, Denny was drafted into the Army and served with the 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg, NC.
Upon returning from service he worked at various jobs, including numerous local canneries, his family's restaurant The Lincoln Grill, and Dow Chemical before finding his true calling as a firefighter with the City of Pittsburg and the Riverview Fire District. He retired as a captain after 25 years with the department.
In 1948, Denny married Rose Billeci, and they remained devoted to each other for 62 years until her death from cancer in August of 2010.
A God-fearing man that was committed to his church and community, Denny's faith was matched only by his dedication to his family. When he wasn't receiving God's message or volunteering time at St. Peter Martyr Catholic Church, Denny loved having lively discussions with family and friends, especially during the Christmas season. He was also an avid outdoorsman and spent countless days hunkered down at his family's hunting blind on Sherman Island.
Denny was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Mary Pappas, his parents, and his siblings James, Frank, and Tony Pappas.
He is survived by his daughters Francella Biles (Stephen), Kathleen Vare (Barry), Vanessa Nine (Howard), and Deneilia Pappas. He was a beloved Nanu to grandchildren Alexis Fesinmeyer (Mike), Rebecca, Matt, and Dennis Biles, Kerry Crespo (Jaimme), Kyle Pifer (Vilma), Kraig Pifer (Roxanne), and Big Nanu to great-grandchildren Derek, Zachary, and Niko Fesinmeyer, Mariah Biles, and Victor and Adrianna Crespo.
Denny's indelible spirit and distinguished accomplishments will be celebrated with a vigil on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Peter Martyr Church. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020