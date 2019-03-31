Dennis J. Pierce

July 11, 1941 ~ March 13, 2019

Resident of El Cerrito, California

Dennis, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Dennis was born and raised in Richmond, CA to Don and Frances (Banta) Pierce. He graduated from Richmond Union High School and attended Humboldt State University. He worked nearly two decades in the maritime industry as a Harbor Master at Emery Cove Marina in Emeryville. Prior to that, he worked as a counselor at the Fred Finch Youth Center supporting disadvantaged children and young adults.

Dennis had a passion for sailing. He was a longtime member of the Richmond Yacht Club where his father was a founding member. He was always eager to teach others to sail and enjoyed countless sailing and racing excursions on the bay and cruising the delta in his beloved boat, the Windékind, which he recently donated to the Richmond Yacht Club Foundation. He spent a lifetime of sailing and traveling with family and friends always ready for an adventure and to experience new cultures. He was known for his generosity and empathy towards people, his infectious smile, and above all, his kind and compassionate spirit.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Don, his mother, Frances and his brother, Don (Bev) Pierce. He is survived by his loving sister, Sue (Steve) Williamson, and his nephews and niece, Steve Williamson, Don and Mike Pierce, and Stephanie (Damon) Becker.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at the Richmond Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond Yacht Club Foundation.





