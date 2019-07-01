Dennis Joseph Kelleher

September 29, 1946 - June 24, 2019

Resident of Moraga

Dennis Kelleher, 72, of Moraga, California, following a brief illness, died peacefully at home on June 24th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born in New York, New York on September 29th, 1946, to Daniel and Margaret Kelleher and grew up in Elmhurst, New York. He earned his undergraduate degree from Fordham College in 1967 and went on to receive a JD from St. John's University Law School in 1970. Commissioned in the US Army, Dennis served several years on active duty as a US Army Judge Advocate at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Sam Houston in Texas.

Following his US Army service, he practiced law in San Antonio, Texas and then moved with his family to Yokota Air Base in Japan where he served as a civilian attorney for the US Air Force for five years. Returning to the United States he and his family settled in Moraga when he accepted a position as a civilian attorney with the US Navy's Military Sealift Command - Pacific in Oakland. Following retirement from the Federal civil service, he worked for a number of years in the Office of the President of the University of California system until he retired.

Dennis was active in the community and was particularly committed to enhancing the quality of public-school education in Moraga. He was elected to the Moraga School Board for three terms and served twice as the Board President.

Dennis was an avid golfer, skier and a dedicated fan of the Oakland Athletics. He and Kathleen traveled extensively in Europe and they, their children and grandkids joined the extended Kelleher Clan on the coast of Maine each summer. In his last days he was able to make it to the ballpark with his children and grandkids for one last A's game.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Margaret and his brother Terrence. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathleen, his children: Jeffrey, Daniel, Amy and daughter-in-law Jaci, as well as his grandchildren, Lilly, Colin and Miles. He is also survived by his brothers Michael and Rory and their wives Linda and Camille, and his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Susan Keeler, along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Above all, Dennis was a dedicated family man – loving husband, wise and caring father, consummate grandfather, loving and loyal brother, and more. He was the ultimate gentleman and will be sorely missed by all.

The funeral mass will be held at Saint Monica's Catholic Church in Moraga on July 12th at 10:30am.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in Dennis' memory to the National Resources Defense Council, or in honor of his grandchildren, to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Texas Hands and Voices.





