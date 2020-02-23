|
Dennis Lee Hopping
2/9/1952 - 1/13/2020
Dennis Hopping unexpectedly passed away Jan. 13th from heart failure, one week prior to having heart surgery. He was 67. Born in Michigan, grew up in Fremont and graduated from Kennedy HS in 1970. Raised his family in Livermore and continued his craft and profession as machinist, tool and die maker. Later started his own business, Advanced Machine Tool. He lived in Jerome, Idaho the past twelve years continuing his passion working on machinery, motors, motorcycles and his two treasured boats. He could fix anything. He was an avid craftsman. He was a very proud and private man, who never asked for help but always willing to lend a hand. He leaves behind his son Devin, daughter Katelin (Pereira) and three grandchildren. Dennis had a big heart and will forever be missed and not forgotten!!
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020